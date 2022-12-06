SBS News In Depth

Australian construction begins on world’s biggest radio telescope

SQUARE KILOMETRE ARRAY WESTERN AUSTRALIA

An artist's impression of the SKA at Inyarrimanha Ilgari Bundara on Wajarri Country in Western Australia Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Published 6 December 2022 at 1:35pm
By Tom Stayner
Presented by Omoh Bello
A project to build the world’s most powerful and largest radio telescope has begun construction in remote Western Australia with consent and cooperation from Traditional Owners.

