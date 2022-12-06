Australian construction begins on world’s biggest radio telescope

An artist's impression of the SKA at Inyarrimanha Ilgari Bundara on Wajarri Country in Western Australia Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
Published 6 December 2022 at 1:35pm
By Tom Stayner
Presented by Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News
A project to build the world’s most powerful and largest radio telescope has begun construction in remote Western Australia with consent and cooperation from Traditional Owners.
