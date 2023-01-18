Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Australians head to UK to help train Ukraine's 'civilian army'
Australian soldiers conduct specific mission training before heading to the UK to help train Ukrainian soldiers Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's pledge to join the U.S. and Germany's efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot air defence systems. And Australian military personnel are being deployed to Britain this week to help train Ukrainian recruits in their fight against Russia
