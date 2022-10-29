Australians leave Syrian camp and return home

The wife of an Islamic state fighter prepares to leave a camp. Source: AAP
Published 29 October 2022 at 8:23pm
By Claire Slattery, Lin Evlin
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
The Australian government has repatriated four women and their 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp to Sydney with rights groups supporting the decision, while others are opposed. It's the first time Australians captured after the fall of the IS terrorist group have been returned to the country since eight orphans were repatriated in 2019.
