Australians remember a royal legacy

Visitors walk past Australian flags flying at half mast outside Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 9 September 2022 at 7:35pm
By Kath Landers, Phillippa Carisbrooke, Hannah Kwon
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
For most Australians, Queen Elizabeth's reign has spanned their entire life. News of her passing is being felt right across the country, with tributes flowing from every state and territory. And while the outpouring of grief is strong, so too is the legacy she leaves behind.
