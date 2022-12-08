SBS News In Depth

Australia's environment laws to be overhauled

Tanya Plibersek announces the government’s response to the review of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act

Tanya Plibersek announces the government’s response to the review of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act Source: AAP / RUSSELL FREEMAN

Published 8 December 2022 at 7:05pm
By Lin Evlin, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News

The United Nations is urging for a "peace pact with nature" aimed at addressing the root causes of biodiversity destruction on our planet. Delegates from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the COP-15 summit in Montreal to set new goals for protecting nature for the next decade. This comes as the federal government has committed to a landmark overhaul of Australia's environment laws, which it hopes will reverse the decline of the country's environment .

