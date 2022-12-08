Australia's environment laws to be overhauled

Tanya Plibersek announces the government’s response to the review of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act Source: AAP / RUSSELL FREEMAN
Published 8 December 2022 at 7:05pm
By Lin Evlin, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
The United Nations is urging for a "peace pact with nature" aimed at addressing the root causes of biodiversity destruction on our planet. Delegates from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the COP-15 summit in Montreal to set new goals for protecting nature for the next decade. This comes as the federal government has committed to a landmark overhaul of Australia's environment laws, which it hopes will reverse the decline of the country's environment .
