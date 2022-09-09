SBS News In Depth

Australia's leaders pay tribute to the Queen

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after signing the condolence book at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

By Krishani Dhanji
Prime Ministers current and former have paid tribute to the Queen, honouring her time spent in Australia, and celebrating her long life. Parliament sitting has been paused to mourn her loss, and Anthony Albanese will soon fly to England to attend her funeral.

