Australia's leaders pay tribute to the Queen

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after signing the condolence book at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 9 September 2022 at 7:23pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News
Prime Ministers current and former have paid tribute to the Queen, honouring her time spent in Australia, and celebrating her long life. Parliament sitting has been paused to mourn her loss, and Anthony Albanese will soon fly to England to attend her funeral.
