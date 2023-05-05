Australia's new free trade agreement with the UK set to begin at the end of the month

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seen talking to the media in Brisbane, Friday, April 28. Source: AAP / Darren England

Australia's free trade agreement with the United Kingdom will start from the end of the month. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the new timeline in London, saying the deal will grant greater market access for Australian goods and allow more Australians to stay and work in the UK for an extended period.

