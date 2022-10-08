Australia's Thai community honours lives lost in the daycare massacre

Children from a day-care centre take a minute of silence as they mourn and pay their respects. Police Corporal Panya Kamlarb, a 34-year-old former cop, carried out a gun and knife attack on a day-care centre, killing 37 people, including 22 children. After the attack, he killed his wife and their child before committing suicide. (Photo by Pongmanat Tasiri / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 8 October 2022 at 7:36pm
By Biwa Kwan, Sean Wales
Source: SBS News
Members of the Thai community in Australia are sharing in the grief felt by those in their home country, after 37 people died in a massacre at a daycare centre. This weekend, Thai-Australian communities came together to offer their prayers and support, but are still struggling to come to terms with what happened just a few days ago
