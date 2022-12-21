Baghdad conference emphasises need for stability and peace

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Delegates speak to the press at the end of the Baghdad conference Source: AAP / MOHAMMAD ALI
Published 21 December 2022 at 11:15am
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
Leaders from the Middle East and Europe have been meeting in Jordan for talks on security. Their aim is to bring stability to Iraq and the region as it confronts climate change and multiple political crises.
Published 21 December 2022 at 11:15am
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
Share