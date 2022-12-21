SBS News In Depth

Baghdad conference emphasises need for stability and peace

SBS News In Depth

JORDAN BAGHDAD CONFERENCE

Delegates speak to the press at the end of the Baghdad conference Source: AAP / MOHAMMAD ALI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2022 at 11:15am
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News

Leaders from the Middle East and Europe have been meeting in Jordan for talks on security. Their aim is to bring stability to Iraq and the region as it confronts climate change and multiple political crises.

Published 21 December 2022 at 11:15am
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Zelenskyy Visits Ukrainian Troops On The Frontline in Donetsk Region

Zelenskyy pays secret visit to front line

Zelenskyy Visits Ukrainian Troops On The Frontline in Donetsk Region

Zelenskyy pays secret visit to front line

A man takes Coronavirus PCR test in a street booth in Shanghai

China braces for COVID surge

PENNY WONG CHINA VISIT

Foreign Minister Penny Wong heads to China