SBS News In Depth

Basketball star Brittney Griner released in Russia-US prisoner exchange

SBS News In Depth

United Arab Emirates: American basketball player Griner returns to US

US basketball player Brittney Griner is seen on a plane in Abu Dhabi before departing for the United States. Credit: TASS/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2022 at 11:00am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

US basketball star Brittney Griner is on her way home after being released from Russian detention in a prisoner exchange with a Russian arms dealer. And Volodomyr Zelensky has been named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year', as Russia's President Vladimir Putin admits to targetting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Published 9 December 2022 at 11:00am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Learning to dance - Bollywood style (SBS).jpg

Arts-based program aims to tackle racism nationwide

Ebony Watson

Lots of jobs - but few prospects for some

Jack Eagen after the bushfires of 2019 (Supplied).png

Using Artificial Intelligence to combat deadly bushfires

Tanya Plibersek announces the government’s response to the review of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act

Australia's environment laws to be overhauled