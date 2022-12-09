Basketball star Brittney Griner released in Russia-US prisoner exchange

US basketball player Brittney Griner is seen on a plane in Abu Dhabi before departing for the United States. Credit: TASS/Sipa USA
Published 9 December 2022 at 11:00am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
US basketball star Brittney Griner is on her way home after being released from Russian detention in a prisoner exchange with a Russian arms dealer. And Volodomyr Zelensky has been named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year', as Russia's President Vladimir Putin admits to targetting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
