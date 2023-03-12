Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
BBC turmoil after Gary Lineker's controversial tweet
A Manchester City fan holds up a sign in support of Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker ahead of the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday March 11, 2023.. See PA story SOCCER Palace. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Source: AAP / Zac Goodwin/PA/Alamy
A decision by the BBC has sparked debates around impartiality in the United Kingdom. Renowned sports presenter Gary Lineker was forced to step down from the Match of the Day show following a tweet which criticised the government's migration policy. The public broadcaster's decision caused programmes to come to a standstill, as presenters and commentators engaged in a boycott to demonstrate solidarity with Lineker.
