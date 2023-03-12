BBC turmoil after Gary Lineker's controversial tweet

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League - Selhurst Park

A Manchester City fan holds up a sign in support of Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker ahead of the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday March 11, 2023.. See PA story SOCCER Palace. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Source: AAP / Zac Goodwin/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A decision by the BBC has sparked debates around impartiality in the United Kingdom. Renowned sports presenter Gary Lineker was forced to step down from the Match of the Day show following a tweet which criticised the government's migration policy. The public broadcaster's decision caused programmes to come to a standstill, as presenters and commentators engaged in a boycott to demonstrate solidarity with Lineker.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Close up of a young woman holding her arm and suffering with pain while sitting in the living room at home. Mixed race woman holding her arm in pain due to injury or arthritis

Is that little tingle in your hand worth calling an ambulance for?

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 11 March 2023

Germany Shooting

German police spoke to gunman in February after anonymous tip-off

Sydney Harbor Bridge Seen Through Wet Glass Window During Monsoon

Dryer and hotter weather forecast with end of La Niña