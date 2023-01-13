SBS News In Depth

Biden administration responds to special investigation into classified documents handling

White House Press Briefing Held By Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Source: Getty / Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Published 13 January 2023 at 11:56am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

US President Joe Biden has addressed the discovery of 'a small number' of classified documents at his home and former office, stating that he did not know they were there. It follows US Attorney General Merrick Garland naming an independent special counsel to investigate Mr Biden's alleged mishandling of the documents.

