Biden presidency faces difficult midterm elections

President Biden visits groundbreaking of new Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility in Ohio Source: Getty / Andrew Spear/Getty Images
Published 28 October 2022 at 10:15am
By Nada Tawfik
In the United States – the midterm elections are due to take place on the 8th of November, with President Joe Biden facing the prospect of his Democratic party losing power in one or both chambers of Congress. While Democrats are staking the vote on protecting democracy and abortion rights, the economy has emerged as the top priority for most Americans -- with inflation at a 40-year high and motorists feeling the pressure of high petrol prices.
