Bill to legalise personal cannabis use introduced in three states
An attendee at Nimbin MardiGrass 2023, New South Wales Source: AAP / JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE
The Legalise Cannabis Party says it has created legislative history by simultaneously introducing bills in three states to decriminalise cannabis for personal use. The proposed Victorian, New South Wales and Western Australian laws would allow the use and possession of small quantities of the drug. The laws would bring these three states in line with current ACT regulations.
