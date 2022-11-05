SBS News In Depth

Blue sky no respite from flood threat

SBS News In Depth

VIC FLOODS

A view of Raleigh Street in Maribyrnong that was inundated by floodwater in Melbourne. Floodwaters are expected to continue threatening Victorian communities as authorities warn against complacency. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele ) Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 November 2022 at 1:01pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News

Communities across New South Wales and Victoria are bracing for more flooding, despite the rain easing over the weekend in some regions.

Published 5 November 2022 at 1:01pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Some of golf's newest participants (SBS - Francesca De Nuccio).jpg

Muslim women are getting into golf

Steam rises from a coal-fired power plant with wind turbines nearby.

Extreme weather records are broken - showing the need for COP27 to take action

Young refugees tell their stories on stage in Sydney (SBS).jpg

Refugee teens tell their real life stories on stage

Russian Troops Reportedly Begin Pull Back From Kherson As Ukrainian Troops Advance

Has the tide turned in occupied Kherson?