Bomb and drone attacks leave Ukraine energy sector in crisis

Power supply problems after a massive Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine

Cars drive down a dark street after Russian missile attacks on Lviv, Ukraine Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 19 October 2022 at 1:21pm
By Massilia Aili
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the country's energy supplies are in a critical state - after another wave of Russian bomb and drone attacks left a third of its power plants destroyed. Rolling blackouts have been imposed across Ukraine, and hundreds of thousands of people have no power or water at all, while in the capital Kyiv, another three people were killed by missile strikes.

