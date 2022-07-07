Boris Johnson refuses to step down despite Conservative party walkout

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for Parliament to attend Prime Ministers Questions and a Liaison Committee Session in London. 7 July 2022 Source: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 7 July 2022 at 4:07pm
By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Boris Johnson is remaining steadfast in his refusal to step down as Britain's Prime Minister, as more than forty members of the Conservative party including several M-P's resign from Cabinet.
Published 7 July 2022 at 4:07pm
By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
SHARE