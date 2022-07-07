SBS News In Depth

Boris Johnson refuses to step down despite Conservative party walkout

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves for PMQs as his Leadership Comes into Question in London, UK - 06 July 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for Parliament to attend Prime Ministers Questions and a Liaison Committee Session in London. 7 July 2022 Source: SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 7 July 2022 at 4:07pm
By Tina Quinn
Boris Johnson is remaining steadfast in his refusal to step down as Britain's Prime Minister, as more than forty members of the Conservative party including several M-P's resign from Cabinet.

