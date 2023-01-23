British government embroiled in ethics controversy

Nadhim Zahawi tax settlement

Embattled British Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked his independent ethics adviser to look into a tax case involving the chairman of his governing Conservative Party because there were 'questions that need answering'. Questions are also being raised about the appointment of the current chairman of the BBC by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson

