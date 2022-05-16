SBS News In Depth

Buffalo mass shooting a hate crime, say US police

Authorities in the United States say the gunman who shot and killed 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo, in New York state, had been looking for locations with a high concentration of Black residents. Source: Matt Rourke/AP

Published 16 May 2022 at 11:39am
By SBS News
Presented By Brooke Young
Authorities in the United States say the gunman who shot and killed 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo, in New York state, had been looking for locations with a high concentration of Black residents.
