Business confidence takes a dive
Kathy Ingilizian has run a family operated ski equipment business for almost 50 years Source: SBS News
NAB's latest business survey highlights a continual decline in both conditions and confidence over the month of May as higher rates and inflation continues to weigh in. Conditions fell seven index points, marked by notable drops across all sub-categories, while confidence slid at an accelerating pace, bringing the measure well below long run averages.
