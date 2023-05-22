Call for seismic shift in Australia's transport habits to reduce emissions

Traffic congestion at Currumbin on Queensland's Gold Coast

Traffic congestion on the Pacific motorway at Currumbin on the Gold Coast, Queensland (AAP/Jason O'Brien) Source: AAP / JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE

Figures suggest transport is one of Australia's biggest pollution sources. Now the Climate Council is calling for increased government spending on public and active transport, in order to reduce carbon emissions and create a healthier society.

