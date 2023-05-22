Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Call for seismic shift in Australia's transport habits to reduce emissions
Traffic congestion on the Pacific motorway at Currumbin on the Gold Coast, Queensland (AAP/Jason O'Brien) Source: AAP / JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE
Figures suggest transport is one of Australia's biggest pollution sources. Now the Climate Council is calling for increased government spending on public and active transport, in order to reduce carbon emissions and create a healthier society.
