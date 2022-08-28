SBS News In Depth

Calls for international community to clean up unexploded ordnance in Solomon Islands

Maeverlyn Pitanoe survived when a WW2 artillery shell exploded beneath her (SBS Stefan Armbruster).jpg

Maeverlyn Pitanoe survived when a WW2 artillery shell exploded beneath her. Source: SBS News / Stefan Armbruster

Published 28 August 2022 at 4:19pm, updated an hour ago at 5:02pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Stefan Armbruster
Source: SBS News

Eighty years after the Second World War, Solomon Islands is demanding former enemies Japan and the United States clean up their deadly unexploded bombs. Blasts from thousands of remaining unexploded ordnance, or UXOs, are still killing and maiming people in this former Pacific battlefield. Victims and their families receive little or no government support or compensation – and want the owners of the deadly weapons to take responsibility.

