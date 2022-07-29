Calls for more vaccines to combat Monkeypox in Australia

The Netherlands has started vaccinating against Monkeypox. Source: ANP/Sipa USA
Published 29 July 2022 at 7:56pm
By Amelia Dunn, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
With Monkeypox now considered a virus of national significance in Australia, those at high risk of the disease are looking to protect themselves. LGBTQI+ health organisations have been calling on the government to secure stronger supplies of a new vaccine, before the virus has a chance to take hold.
Published 29 July 2022 at 7:56pm
By Amelia Dunn, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Share