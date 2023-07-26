Cambodia's election 'neither free nor fair' say monitors

APTOPIX Cambodia Elections

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen of the Cambodian People's Party casting his vote in the country's elections Source: AAP / Heng Sinith/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Foreign governments are responding to a general election in Cambodia that many observers say was neither free nor fair. While China has congratulated the government of Hun Sen for holding the vote, western nations, including Australia, have expressed concerns over threats and harassment of the opposition.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

A protest against the death penalty at Speakers' Corner in Singapore

Human rights groups call for Singapore to halt executions

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

The mysterious disappearance of China's Foreign Minister

Local residents use buckets with water to try to slow down flames approaching their houses near Lisbon, Protugal

Climate change is intensifying heatwaves and bushfires: meteorologists

NSW MENINDEE MASS FISH KILLS

Murray Darling Basin Plan won't finish on time, says Minister