Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Cambodia's election 'neither free nor fair' say monitors
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen of the Cambodian People's Party casting his vote in the country's elections Source: AAP / Heng Sinith/AP
Foreign governments are responding to a general election in Cambodia that many observers say was neither free nor fair. While China has congratulated the government of Hun Sen for holding the vote, western nations, including Australia, have expressed concerns over threats and harassment of the opposition.
Share