Campaign focuses on keeping Australia's men healthy
Keeping healthy can be as simple as taking regular walks Credit: Jonas Jaken/Unsplash
With Father's day celebrations just a few weeks away, it's a good time to remind, and to encourage the men in our lives to check-in with their health. It could be as simple as keeping on track with milestone tests to prevent major concerns in the future. The Australian Men's Health Organisation is encouraging healthy habits.
