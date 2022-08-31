Can a Baltic countries plan reduce reliance on Russian power?

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a press conference after a meeting during the Baltic Sea Energy Security Summit at Marienborg, north of Copenhagen, Tuesday Aug. 30, 2022. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Source: AAP / Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP
Published 31 August 2022 at 1:02pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Eight European Union countries have agreed to boost wind power production significantly by 2030 in northern Europe as part of ongoing strategies to wean the region off its dependence on Russian natural gas and look towards reducing the climate impact of the energy sector.
