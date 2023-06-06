Can a change of direction save the Amazon rain forest/

Indigenous people at the University of Brasilia event in memory of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillip (AP).jpg

Indigenous people at the University of Brasilia event in memory of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillip Source: AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A year after the killing of a British journalist and Indigenous expert in the Amazon rain forest, family and supporters have gathered in several Brazilian cities to honour their memory. Brazil's President Lula is carrying on the work of the two men, as he unveils a new environmental plan to end deforestation by 2030.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.




Share

Latest podcast episodes

Steve Johnson, the brother of Scott Johnson, embraces his wife Rosemary outside the NSW Supreme Court

A 35-year wait for justice

Interest rates up again

More repayment pain as RBA raises rates again

Kathleen Folbigg, who spent 20 years in jail, has been pardoned and released

Kathleen Folbigg: 'I will always think of my children'

OTM - Interest rates, stock market (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: RBA lifts official interest rates to highest since April 2012