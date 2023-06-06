Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Can a change of direction save the Amazon rain forest/
Indigenous people at the University of Brasilia event in memory of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillip Source: AP
A year after the killing of a British journalist and Indigenous expert in the Amazon rain forest, family and supporters have gathered in several Brazilian cities to honour their memory. Brazil's President Lula is carrying on the work of the two men, as he unveils a new environmental plan to end deforestation by 2030.
