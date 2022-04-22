SBS News In Depth

Candidates chase remote votes at election

SBS News In Depth

Yirrkala constituents

Yirrkala constituents

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 April 2022 at 5:54pm
By Aneeta Bhole
Tags
The Northern Territory’s largest electorate, Lingiari, is looking like a key marginal seat in next month's poll.
Published 22 April 2022 at 5:54pm
By Aneeta Bhole
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is seen on a TV screen as he conducts an interview via video link after testing positive for COVID during the 2022 federal election campaign

Opposition leader optimistic about election campaign despite COVID-19 setback

Damage to a mosque in Mariupol

Ukraine, US deny Russia's claim to control Mariupol

An advertisement for the popular Netflix show Bridgerton is seen outside its office building in Los Angeles (AP)

Netflix streaming service rocked by first loss in worldwide subscribers

Afghan women's football team (SBS).jpg

From living under the Taliban's control to a future in football