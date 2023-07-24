Casual workers could have an easier pathway to permanent positions
Minister for Employment Tony Burke during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AAP) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
The government has announced it will legislate changes to make it easier for nearly a million casual employees to become permanent. Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke says the changes will close loopholes and give workers more choice
