Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Ceasefire fails as violent power struggle worsens in Sudan
KHARTOUM, SUDAN - APRIL 21: A smoke rises after an intense shelling and gunfights between soldiers and gunmen from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan on April 21, 2023 despite a three-day ceasefire at north of Khartoum, Sudan. RSF has declared a 72-hour truce after nearly a week of fierce fighting. (Photo by Omer Erdem/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Fierce fighting is continuing in Sudan's capital, despite a promise of calm during Eid al-Fitr celebrations. The 72-hour ceasefire, which the armed forces and rival paramilitary group agreed to, has failed. Residents fear for their safety, as many try to flee Khartoum.
Share