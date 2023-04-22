Ceasefire fails as violent power struggle worsens in Sudan

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - APRIL 21: A smoke rises after an intense shelling and gunfights between soldiers and gunmen from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan on April 21, 2023 despite a three-day ceasefire at north of Khartoum, Sudan. RSF has declared a 72-hour truce after nearly a week of fierce fighting. (Photo by Omer Erdem/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images