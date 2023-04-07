Celebrating a decade helping migrant and refugee women get work

Victoria’s Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins tours SisterWorks’ new café in Richmond. (Supplied).jpg

Victoria’s Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins tours SisterWorks’ new café in Richmond. Source: Supplied

For migrant and refugee woman, finding secure, meaningful, well-paid work in their new homes can be challenging. Victorian social enterprise SisterWorks supports these women by providing skills training and employment opportunities. Now, SisterWorks is celebrating its tenth birthday, by opening a new cafe and shop, to further support those who want to follow their passion.

