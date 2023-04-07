Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Celebrating a decade helping migrant and refugee women get work
Victoria’s Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins tours SisterWorks’ new café in Richmond. Source: Supplied
For migrant and refugee woman, finding secure, meaningful, well-paid work in their new homes can be challenging. Victorian social enterprise SisterWorks supports these women by providing skills training and employment opportunities. Now, SisterWorks is celebrating its tenth birthday, by opening a new cafe and shop, to further support those who want to follow their passion.
