Census reveals snapshot of the Australian workforce

Australia's health service relies on staff who were born overseas

Australia's health service relies on staff who were born overseas

Published 12 October 2022 at 6:02pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS News

Australia increasingly relies on migrants to fill skills gaps, particularly in IT and nursing. New Census data showing Australia’s workforce has undergone some major changes in recent years .. and the country is more dependent on skilled migration than ever.

