CEO SERIES: Mark Fitzgibbon NIB + BCA on lifting productivity
Source: SBS News
NIB recorded its strongest membership growth since 2015 as it posted a 43 per cent lift in full-year profit. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CEO Mark Fitzgibbon about what's driving the company, the impact of artificial intelligence and just how hard premiums will rise. Plus, Business Council of Australia CEO Jennifer Westacott goes through the organisations plan for boosting productivity in Australia and Luke McMillan looks at the day on the sharemarket.
