CEO SERIES: Mark Fitzgibbon NIB + BCA on lifting productivity

OTM - Generic (Getty).jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

NIB recorded its strongest membership growth since 2015 as it posted a 43 per cent lift in full-year profit. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CEO Mark Fitzgibbon about what's driving the company, the impact of artificial intelligence and just how hard premiums will rise. Plus, Business Council of Australia CEO Jennifer Westacott goes through the organisations plan for boosting productivity in Australia and Luke McMillan looks at the day on the sharemarket.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money

SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Domain CEO Jason Pellegrino

On the Money Neurodiversity graphic

SBS On the Money CEO SERIES: Cochlear's Dig Howitt on results, indigenous health and AI tech

On the Money - Bendigo bank

CEO SERIES: Marnie Baker, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank CEO

OTM - Commonwealth Bank (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: CBA CEO Matt Comyn on record profits, pay, interest rates, AI and the economy