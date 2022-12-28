SBS News In Depth

CHANGE AGENTS REVISITED: Greg Mullins

Former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins (AAP) + graphic.jpg

Former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 29 December 2022 at 9:46am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

Former Fire Chief Greg Mullins is using his experience to advocate for more action on climate change.

This is one of SBS's award winning 'Change Agents' series.
Check out the rest!


