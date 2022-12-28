CHANGE AGENTS REVISITED: Greg Mullins

SBS News In DepthOther ways to listen CHANGE AGENTS REVISITED: Greg MullinsPlay13:01SBS News In DepthOther ways to listen Former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins (AAP) Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.92MB)Published 29 December 2022 at 9:46amBy Peggy GiakoumelosSource: SBS News Former Fire Chief Greg Mullins is using his experience to advocate for more action on climate change.Published 29 December 2022 at 9:46amBy Peggy GiakoumelosSource: SBS NewsThis is one of SBS's award winning 'Change Agents' series. Check out the rest!Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesAfraid of things that go bump in the night? You're not aloneHow a decades-old family recipe discovery has kept a chocolate-making tradition aliveCoffs Harbour residents living in cars and tents as rental crisis exacerbates homelessnessDominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways