Change Agents: Robyn Lambird

Robyn Lambird gets her bronze medal for the Women's 100m T34 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games

Robyn Lambird gets her bronze medal for the Women's 100m T34 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games

Published 10 August 2022 at 8:11am
By Akash Arora, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Robyn Lambird not only won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics but also became the first out non-binary person to do so. She says everyone should have access to sport, particularly those in the LGBTIQ+ community and people with disability

