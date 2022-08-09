Change Agents: Robyn Lambird

Robyn Lambird gets her bronze medal for the Women's 100m T34 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games Source: DREW CHISLETT/PR IMAGE
Robyn Lambird not only won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics but also became the first out non-binary person to do so. She says everyone should have access to sport, particularly those in the LGBTIQ+ community and people with disability
