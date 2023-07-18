Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Cheng Lei's "nightmare" detention in China approaching three years and still no verdict
Cheng Lei, Australian journalist for CGTN, attending a public event in Beijing in August 2020 (AAP) Credit: AAP
The partner of detained Australian journalist Cheng Lei has told SBS that he fears China will once again delay handing down her verdict. A year after her case was heard in a closed trial in Beijing, Ms Cheng is yet to receive an outcome
Share