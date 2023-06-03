Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
China a key focus of Albanese's South-East Asia visit
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese delivers his keynote speech in Singapore (AAP) Source: EPA / HOW HWEE YOUNG/EPA
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on a fast-paced trip to Southeast Asia to deepen regional relations. Singapore's Acting Leader has raised fears regional relationships could descend into the so-called law of the jungle if nations start to take sides in the power struggle between the United States and China.
