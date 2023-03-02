Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
China angry as western countries ban TikTok (but not Australia)
A smartphone with the TikTok app on the screen Source: Getty / BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP
Chinese-owned social media app TikTok is facing bans across a number of foreign governments. The US, European Union and Canada have issued warnings to all government employees who have been issued official mobile devices to stop using Tiktok on them, raising the ire of social media influencers, but the Australian government says its security advice hasn't yet changed, but it could.
Share