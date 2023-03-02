China angry as western countries ban TikTok (but not Australia)

A smartphone with the TikTok app on the screen

A smartphone with the TikTok app on the screen Source: Getty / BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Chinese-owned social media app TikTok is facing bans across a number of foreign governments. The US, European Union and Canada have issued warnings to all government employees who have been issued official mobile devices to stop using Tiktok on them, raising the ire of social media influencers, but the Australian government says its security advice hasn't yet changed, but it could.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

The four surviving spears in the MAA collection (Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Cambridge).jpg

Four spears taken during Captain Cook's landing in 1770 finally set to return to country

Indigenous women helping her young daughter in the garden

Committee recommends ParentNext scheme be improved or abandoned altogether

FLOODS NSW

New flood recovery funding for sports clubs meets lukewarm response

TAMWORTH STOCK

Will daily letter delivery become a thing of the past?