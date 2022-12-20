SBS News In Depth

China braces for COVID surge

A man takes Coronavirus PCR test in a street booth in Shanghai Source: AAP / ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Published 21 December 2022 at 10:52am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
China has relaxed its zero-COVID policy - but the rollback of coronavirus containment measures and seen a wave of infections and a growing number of deaths. It's still unclear how the unleashing of the virus will play out in China and whether the health care system can handle a surge in cases nationwide

