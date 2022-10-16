SBS News In Depth

Chinese President Xi opens 20th National Congress of ruling Communist Party

SBS News In Depth

APTOPIX China Party Congress

Delegates applaud after a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party. Source: AP / Mark Schiefelbein

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 October 2022 at 8:05pm
By Omar Dehen, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News

China's President is widely expected to further cement his grip on power, as delegates from the largest political party in the world look set to hand him an unprecedented third term as leader. Xi Jinping has talked up his country's COVID fight and economic outlook, at the opening of a historic 20th gathering of the Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

Published 16 October 2022 at 8:05pm
By Omar Dehen, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

VIC FLOODS

Rivers flood thousands of homes in northern Victoria

Russia Ukraine War

Eleven Russian soldiers shot dead at military fighting range, as war drags on

A pink dolphin waits for a feed by local people in Amazonas state, Brazil

Over-production of human food is threatening animal populations

NSW LABOR CONFERENCE

Government announces boost to paid parental leave