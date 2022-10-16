Chinese President Xi opens 20th National Congress of ruling Communist Party

Delegates applaud after a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party. Source: AP / Mark Schiefelbein
Published 16 October 2022 at 8:05pm
By Omar Dehen, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
China's President is widely expected to further cement his grip on power, as delegates from the largest political party in the world look set to hand him an unprecedented third term as leader. Xi Jinping has talked up his country's COVID fight and economic outlook, at the opening of a historic 20th gathering of the Communist Party Congress in Beijing.
