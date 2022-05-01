SBS News In Depth

Civilians flee besieged steel plant in Mariupol

Ukraine: Ukrainian city of Mariupol

DONETSK REGION, UKRANIE - APRIL 24, 2022: A view of the premises of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in the embattled city of Mariupol. With tension escalating in Donbass in February, the Russian Armed Forces launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to appeals for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Peter Kovalev/TASS/Sipa USA Source: TASS/Sipa USA

Published 1 May 2022 at 2:40pm
Presented By Hannah Kwon
20 people have managed to flee the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol with 1000 reported to still be inside.
