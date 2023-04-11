Class action lawsuit against controversial contraceptive device begins in Supreme Court of Victoria

Women standing outside court holding placards.

1000 Australian women have joined a class action over Essure contraceptive devices. Source: Supplied / Andrea Petrie / Slater and Gordon

A Melbourne court has been told a radical birth control procedure caused so much pain and bleeding women were force to have their wombs or fallopian tubes removed. A class action has been launched against the Essure device manufacturer Bayer, which says it will vigorously defend the safety of the implanted metal coil.

