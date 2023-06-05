Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Climate case hearings underway in the Torres Strait
Paul Kabai outside his Saibai Island home that is prone to flooding at high tide due climate change and sea level rise on Sabai Island, in the Torres Strait, north Queensland, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. (AAP Image/Aaron Bunch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / AARON BUNCH/AAPIMAGE
A landmark legal case against the Australian government has begun in the Torres Strait. Two elders from the region are suing the Commonwealth for failing to prevent climate change which they say is destroying their homelands. The Federal Court has travelled to the islands to hear evidence directly from the communities.
Share