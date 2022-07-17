Climate debate shaping up ahead of Parliament's return

The new 47th Federal Parliament is due to sit for the first time at the end of July. Source: Charlie Rogers/Getty Images
Published 17 July 2022 at 7:57pm
By Tom Stayner, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Labor's plan to enshrine a 43 per cent by 2030 emissions reduction target could be tested when parliament returns later this month. The Greens and incoming independents want even more ambition, while the Coalition is opposed to locking in the goal with legislation.
