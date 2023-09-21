Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Climate scientist says gas production threatens efforts to limit global warming
A gas stovetop Source: AAP / DUMITRU DORU/EPA
Australia is among countries denied a speaking spot at the Climate Ambition Summit in New York. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has previously criticised Australia saying it lacks "ambitious" climate policies. Climate scientist Bill Hare from Climate Analytics is attending the summit. He spoke with Biwa Kwan.
Share