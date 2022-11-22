Coalition says workplace bill would cost small businesses at least $14,000

Independent senator David Pocock at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 22 November 2022 at 6:00pm
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
The federal opposition has raised concerns small businesses will be worse-off under proposed changes to Australia's industrial relations laws. As Labor battles to get its bill through parliament, there are calls for more amendments and extra sitting days to consider changes.
