Coffs Harbour residents living in cars and tents as rental crisis exacerbates homelessness

Joanne Johnston and her 4-year old son spent Christmas in her car, where she has lived for the past two years (SBS).jpg

Joanne Johnston and her 4-year old son spent Christmas in her car, where she has lived for the past two years Source: SBS News

Published 29 December 2022 at 8:00am
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Claudia Farhart
Presented by Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, more Australians left major cities in favour of the regions - enticed by the prospect of lower prices and the possibility of remote work. Now, the demand for rental properties is pricing local residents out of the market. In Coffs Harbour - on the mid-north coast of New South Wales - some people are living in cars, tents, sheds and caravans, unable to secure affordable housing.

