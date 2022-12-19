SBS News In Depth

Committee recommends President Trump faces criminal charges

Capitol insurrection January 6, 2021

Congressional staff members barricade doors while taking cover after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 Source: Getty / The Washington Post

Published 20 December 2022 at 8:15am
By Allan Lee
SBS News

The committee investigating the violent 2021 US Capital insurrection is recommending that former US President Donald Trump face criminal charges. Associates and staff who helped him launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss are also in their sights.

