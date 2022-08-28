SBS News In Depth

Community groups help refugees resettle in Australia under new pilot program

Shadi Al Daoud with his wife, Ramia, and their two children are seen with their luggage at the airport after arriving in Australia.

Shadi Al Daoud with his wife, Ramia, and their two children. George is 10 years old and Elinor is seven years old. Source: SBS News / Francesca De Nuccio

Published 28 August 2022 at 2:39pm
By Francesca De Nuccio
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News

Refugees in urgent need of resettlement have touched down in Australia under a new pilot program that relies on the support of local community groups. Backed by the Federal Government, the CRISP program is the first of its kind, with hopes to resettle 1,500 new refugees over the next three years.

