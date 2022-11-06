SBS News In Depth

Companion Animal Network Australia calls for vigilance and action as pet scams soar

top view of a happy dog breed dachshund, black and tan, lies on a pile of counterfeit money dollars in a criminal costume

Australians have been urged to watch out for puppy scammers duping people into paying for pets they never see. Source: iStockphoto / Ирина Мещерякова/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Published 6 November 2022 at 7:36pm
By Massilia Aili, Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News

For many, puppies or other pets are hard to resist and that’s what a new breed of scammers are counting on. The number of people who've been robbed through an online puppy purchase is on the rise. Now, victims and organisations are coming together to share their stories and call for more action against cyber theft ahead of scams awareness week.

