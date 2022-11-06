Companion Animal Network Australia calls for vigilance and action as pet scams soar
Australians have been urged to watch out for puppy scammers duping people into paying for pets they never see. Source: iStockphoto / Ирина Мещерякова/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Published 6 November 2022 at 7:36pm
By Massilia Aili, Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
For many, puppies or other pets are hard to resist and that’s what a new breed of scammers are counting on. The number of people who've been robbed through an online puppy purchase is on the rise. Now, victims and organisations are coming together to share their stories and call for more action against cyber theft ahead of scams awareness week.
